Happy St. Patrick’s Day

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Fun Fact about St. Patrick’s Day — Chicago is famous for dyeing the Chicago River green on St. Patrick’s Day. The tradition began in 1962, when a pipe fitters union—with the permission of the mayor—poured a hundred pounds (45 kilograms) of green vegetable dye into the river. (On the job, the workers often use colored dyes to track illegal sewage dumping.) Today only 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of dye are used, enough to turn the river green for several hours.

I heard through my grandchildren that they have been busy chasing a Leprechaun at the Arcanum Early Learning Center and have been unable to catch him in their traps so far…apparently, the big green guy has been seen hiding in the attic of the preschool! Hopefully one day this week he will appear again and they will be successful in getting a chance to meet the big green fellow! (Word has it that he avoided being caught last year and has been hiding in the attic for over a year, can you believe that??)

The Arcanum Elementary Kindergarten students welcomed their grandparents as part of their annual Grandparent’s Day on Friday, February 24th. These special guests had the opportunity to visit with their grandchildren and see some of their regular activities. They also had the chance to shop at the book fair with their grandchildren. Thank you to the administration and teachers for organizing this annual event. I was fortunate enough to do this for the first time with my grandson, I don’t know who was prouder to be there, him or me!

The Arcanum Lifewise Academy is holding a Giant Cookie Fundraiser. All cookies are $15. Cookies include Easter, Mother’s Day, Graduation, and Father’s Day. Orders are due by March 20th. For more information or a link to make an order text or call 937-459-9224. Cookies will be baked on March 30 and 31 and will be ready for pickup on April 1st at Family of God ministries, 310 W. South Street, Arcanum, Ohio from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon.

Help support Arcanum Trojan Baseball by purchasing Dayton Dragons Tickets! The Dayton Dragons will play the Great Lakes Loons on April 12th 7:05 p.m. PURCHASE DEADLINE: MARCH 31ST 11:59 p.m. The Arcanum Trojans Baseball program is selling tickets for a Dayton Dragons game. Profit from this ticket sale covers the cost of the stadium fee for our Varsity game v. FM on May 5th 6 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark and allows admission for that event to be FREE! Any additional profit will go to the Arcanum Baseball Program! Tickets for the Dragons are $10 and must be purchased ONLINE ONLY To purchase online, go to: https://fevogm.com/event/Arcanumbaseball23?r=4

Our Arcanum families are amazing! They helped raise over $8000 to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, an Arcanum-Butler record. Mr. Brackman’s class came in 1st with over $1500 and Mrs. Byers’ class got 2nd place with over $1400. Mrs. Bowser’s class came in 3rd with over $900! Great job everyone! Mr. Brackman’s class also earned a bowling trip to ThunderBowl in Englewood and Mrs. Byers’ class earned a pizza party.

Congratulations to each of our Science Fair Award winners! The team of Reba Prestel and Abigail Stump won $100 for their second-place project in Material Sciences and the team of Madison Schwartz and Addie Wooten won $100 for their 2nd place project in chemistry. Madison and Addie also received a superior rating and will compete in the District Science Fair later this month.

Easter 2023 is on April 9th this year, one of my favorite times of the year, except for Christmas. Today I walked into the store to see a row filled with colorful eggs, candy, and giant chocolate rabbits. It was at that moment that I had warm thoughts of spring and the realization that Easter is getting close at hand. If you are a parent, I am sure that this is the moment you make the mental note to not forget the Easter bunny must come. Even if you aren’t a parent, memories flood back to you about Easter’s past and you feel that Spring truly has arrived. If your church/parish or local organization is planning special Easter celebrations or events, please contact me with all your details so that I can share them with the community in future columns. (Please email me at [email protected].) Thanks!

“St. Patrick’s Day is an enchanted time – a day to begin transforming winter’s dreams into summer’s magic.” ~Adrienne Cook

“What do you get when you cross poison ivy with a four-leaf clover? A rash of good luck.” ~Author Unknown