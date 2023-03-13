Ansonia junior high track athletes compete at indoor State Meet

By Drew Terhall

LOGAN — The Ansonia track program had two junior high athletes compete in the OATCCC Middle School Indoor State Championship at the Chieftain Center in Logan, Ohio on Mar. 11.

London Reichert took first place in the girls pole vault with a 11’01”. That puts her as the number one middle school indoor vaulter in the nation. She also took sixth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:07.15.

Cade Shellhaas took first in boys pole vault with a 12’.

Both athletes end their indoor track season representing Ansonia at the State level.

