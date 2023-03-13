Versailles wrestlers finish season in State Tournament

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

COLUMBUS — The Versailles High School wrestling team had four wrestlers compete in the Division III OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on March 10-12.

Senior Kane Epperly finished in fifth place in the 175 weight class after making it all the way to the semifinal match. He defeated his first two opponents by pin before losing to the eventual State champion in junior Xander Myers from Liberty Center.

Senior Payton Platfoot won his first match of the tournament in the 144 weight class. He then lost in the quarterfinals and did not advance in the consolation round. Sophomore Trey Huber in the 106 weight class won his first consolation match, but fell in the second consolation match. Junior Michael Osborne in the 165 weight class lost in his first match and was close to winning his consolation round, but fell 3-1 in the first consolation round.

