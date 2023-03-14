Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Meet Jessie! Jessie came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to only what staff have observed. Jessie is believed to be a three-year-old female Terrier mix and is a very sweet girl who loves treats in exchange for belly rubs or any attention! Jessie is unsure what to do with toys but loves to cuddle and get petted. Jessie was found with another dog that she seems to get along with, and she doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. She did great for her bath, nail trim, and exam where she weighed in at 55.6 pounds and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Come in to meet Jessie and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!”

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.