Bluffton Dean’s List

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the fall 2022 term. Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Local students named to the list are Olivia Daugherty, Bradford; Ben Davidson, Greenville; and Michael Stammen, Versailles.

