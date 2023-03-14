Downtown Greenville gets new boutique

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Megan Wenning was joined by a host of family, friends, business owners and local leaders on Saturday morning when she cut the ribbon on her new store in downtown Greenville. The Turquoise Door Boutique, 322 S. Broadway, Greenville, is now open for business.

This boutique may be new to Greenville, but others around the area have been enjoying what Wenning’s store has been offering for several years. Wenning also has stores in downtown Coldwater and Fort Loramie.

On the move to Greenville, Wenning said they had been considering Greenville for a while. She said, “This location became available and we had been looking in Greenville. I thought, why not?”

A former accountant, Wenning said she knew she wanted to spend more time with her family when her daughter came along. She said she was done with accounting and started selling a line of women’s clothing. “I wanted to do my own thing,” she said. “Which is how the Turquoise Door Boutique became what it is.”

The store carries small through 3x in women’s clothing. There are a variety of brands available, but Judy Blue jeans seems to be one of their hottest items. They also carry shoes, pursues, accessories and gifts for all occasions. “We want to make sure you can walk in our door and anybody can find anything,” she said.

Rachel Neal, president of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed Wenning to the community. She noted how difficult it is to open a new business, but this is Wenning’s third. “We are excited she has recognized the potential in our county,” said Neal.

Wenning said she has already received a great welcome and the Turquoise Door Boutique is excited to join the community.

The Turquoise Door Boutique is open Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

