Commissioners demo contract costs

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss Demo Contracts and Airport Rehabilitation. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

Grants Consultant Susan Laux met with the commissioners to answer any questions they may have had regarding a contract change order for the decrease in demo contract for project #3 with Mikesell Excavating. The contract was dated Dec. 22, 2022, and a $400 decrease from the original price of $14,800 was approved.

“It’s easy to make a motion when it is for a reduction in cost,” Holmes said.

The deduction was due to the land owner choosing not to cap the well. The new project total is $14,400.

On March 9, bids were opened for the Airport Rehabilitation Runway 9/27 project. It was CMT’s recommendation that the County Commissioners accept and award the project to Sunesis Construction Company for their base bid only.

The base bid total is $326,075, which is within the ten percent allowance limit regarding the engineers estimate. The project will be funded by an FAA grant, and Commissioner Holmes said it is anticipated that the county will not have to worry about any costs.

A final notice and public explanation for the Village of Versailles Raw Water Line Extradition had been sent out for their 100 year/500 year Floodplain. the action, if approved, will result in sufficient water supply to the residents and businesses served by the Village of Versailles Public Water System.

The wellfield development will take place from Reed Road to the Village of Versailles. Directional drilling will be utilized to cross the floodplain area of approximately 350 feet at a maximum depth of 14 feet. It was said the drainage patterns will not be altered and all elevations will be restored during any ground disturbance that is required to be completed with the project.

The work will be completed in compliance with all applicable state and local floodplain procedures. Written comments must be received by the Darke County Board of Commissioners, 520 S. Broadway, Greenville, on of before March 24.

The commissioners wish to congratulate the students of Tri-Village, as both the girls basketball and boys archery have won state this past weekend.

“We want to thank the Tri-Village girl basketball team for winning State, and also on Sunday, the Tri-Village Archery Team won State and will be going to Nationals,” Aultman said.

He said Tri-Village is the only School in the state of Ohio who have a champion girls team and a champion boys team. The Commissioners send their congratulations to the teams, and they wish the archery team good luck at Nationals.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].