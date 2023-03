FRENCHTOWN — The Holy Family Palm Sunday breakfast will be served on Sunday, April 2, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the hall at Frenchtown.

Breakfast features pancakes made from scratch and all you care to eat, whole hog sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, yogurt, coffee and juice. A free will offering will be accepted. All profits will be donated to Rustic Hope in Russia and Darke County Pregnancy Help Center.

The St. Anne Sodality at Holy Family will again be having a bake sale upstairs at the hall.