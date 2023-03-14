Local Briefs

Bunco 4 Boobies is Sunday

GREENVILLE — Bunco 4 Boobies is being held on March 19 at the Moose from 3-7 p.m. This fundraiser raises money for the organization and also helps some individual families.

Mehaffie appointed

PIQUA — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has reappointed Darryl D. Mehaffie, of Greenville, to the Edison State Community College Board of Trustees for a term beginning March 10, 2023, and ending Jan. 17, 2029.

Hollansburg Pot-Pie Dinner

HOLLANSBURG — The Hollansburg American legion will host a Chicken Pot-Pie Dinner on Sunday, March 19, from 11 a.m. until sold out. The menu includes old fashion chicken pot-pie, mashed potatoes, your choice of green beans or corn, cole slaw or applesauce cake or pie and drink. Carry-out is available and everyone is welcome, $9 adults, $4 children 12 and under.

Harry Stephens Trust applications

GREENVILLE — Distributions of the interest income from Harry Stephens Trust are made semi-annually. The deadline for June applications is April 1. Online applications are available at [email protected] or the office of Jim Detling at 429 Memorial Dr.