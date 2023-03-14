VRHC honors Holicker

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a 112-bed post-acute rehab and skilled nursing facility, is honoring its administrator, Rose Holicker, for her healthcare leadership during National Long-Term Care Administrator’s Week, March 13-17, established by the American College of Health Care Administrators.

Long-Term Care Administrator’s Week honors the nation’s leaders of skilled nursing facilities, including Holicker, of Troy, who have proactively led the way in adapting to evolving healthcare needs. These leaders have anticipated their facility’s needs, improved outcomes, and utilized resources to provide quality services to the residents in their care.

As a successful leader in today’s ever-changing healthcare landscape, Holicker has taken on unique approaches to make positive differences in their residents’ and staff’s lives every day. “I believe that to run a successful, resident-centered skilled nursing facility, you must approach each situation with the understanding that no two residents are alike. Everyone has unique needs and goals which need honored in order to create the best possible outcome for the resident and his/her family,” she said.

Holicker became a skilled nursing facility executive director in 2014. “I chose a career in this industry because it provides an opportunity to serve others. Everyday I get to make a difference in someone’s life.”

Commitment to Patient Care

To become an administrator, it takes commitment and dedication. Individuals often undertake a rigorous internship, followed by state and national exams. Upon becoming an administrator, they must continue lifelong learning to provide the best care possible. They are masters of multi-tasking, taking into account every aspect of a person’s life – not just their medical needs – while building the sense of home and community for which Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is known.

Administrators, including Holicker, wear many hats and take on numerous challenges on a daily basis. “What many people might find most surprising is there is no one structure for the day. An administrator has to be able to adjust and change plans with a moment’s notice as no two days are ever the same,” she said.

This culture of caring set by Holicker is part of what makes her leadership unique in the region’s healthcare community.

For further information, please contact Sheena Barrett, Admissions Director, at 937-668-5621, or visit the Versailles website at www.versaillesrehab.com.