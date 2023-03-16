MSB continues Giving Mission

FORT RECOVERY — Through the Mercer Saving Bank’s Giving Mission, Janelle Braun, Fort Recovery customer service representative, presented a check to the Fort Recovery Local Schools FFA program. The Fort Recovery FFA, led by Michael Gower and Joe Hawk, involves 150 students in grades 9-12. The Giving Mission funds will likely be put toward the cost of sending students to skills competitions in the spring. Accepting the check from Braun are FFA students Lindsey Wendel, Allison Knapke, Lucas Acheson, Elizabeth Alig, Ethan Evers, Megan Metzger, and Alayna Laux.