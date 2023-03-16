Decolores students advance to State Science Day

GREENVILLE — Six Decolores students competed in the Ohio Academy of Science Upper Miami Valley District Science Day, held at Edison State Community College, Piqua, on Saturday, March 11. All six students received “Superior” ratings and will now advance to the State Science Day. Students who received Superior ratings at both the local and district level and heading to the State Science Day are Kierstin Drew, Nevan Miley, Sierra Matamoros, Teddy Miller, Joe Dusek, and Micah Perry.

Students were able to receive special awards that matched their areas of research. Sierra Matamoros, Nevan Miley, and Kierstin Drew received a scholarship to the Buckeye Women in Science, Research & Engineering Camp. Kierstin Drew received the Troy Fish & Game Club Award in Animal Science. The BASF Creating Chemistry award was given to Sierra Matamoros. The EMERSON Topic category awards were given to Nevan Miley (Animal Science), Teddy Miller (Earth and Environmental Sciences, Environmental Engineering), and Micah Perry (Software Engineering).

Science provides students with an introduction to the world of logical thinking and research. Decolores Montessori students practice these skills in their daily work on campus and use this foundation as a basis for their Science Fair projects. Students researched and designed experiments in their areas of interest, prepared visual displays, and conducted oral presentations for the competitions. A special ‘thank you’ extends to the Montessori faculty for supporting this wonderful experience for the students.

For more information on Decolores Montessori, please contact (937) 547-1334 or visit the website at www.decoloresschool.org.