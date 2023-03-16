Chapter places 5th in Ag Sales

VERSAILLES — On March 14, the Versailles FFA placed fifth in State FFA Ag Sales Contest.
The Versailles FFA Ag Sales team included Colin Batten, Luke Winner, Andrew Wuebker, and Isaiah Hess. Individually Luke Winner placed seventh in the state and led the team.
The contest included an online test, individual sales presentation and a team oriented sales presentation. Versailles FFA members sold Val 6 Space Heaters as part of their presentation which was the state topic of the year. The Ag Sales team thanks Ryan Langenkamp of Farm Credit for coaching the team. This team earned the first banner of the year.