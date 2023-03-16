MV students qualify for BPA conference

UNION CITY — Students from Mississinawa Valley’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter will attend the 2023 BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, April 26–30.

The conference will bring together an estimated six thousand delegates from across the country to compete for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions, attend leadership and professional development workshops, receive awards for community service activities and elect BPA’s 2023–2024 national student leadership team.

“For students and chapter advisors attending the National Leadership Conference, the event is the culmination of a year’s work,” said Steven J. Mitchell, BPA’s executive director/CEO. “We can’t wait to celebrate these students for the energy they have devoted to advancing to nationals in competitive events, sharpening their leadership and career skills and contributing to community betterment through service initiatives.”

The students from the Mississinawa Valley BPA chapter who qualified to attend the conference are: AJ Waymire – 2nd at state in Payroll Accounting; Damon Hamilton – 3rd at state in Fundamental Accounting; Iris Schneider, Emma Radimachir, Danika Neargarder – 2nd at state in Administrative Support Team; Ava Hummel, Caylyn Monticue, Kayaa Mote, Maia Wisner – 1st at state in Presentation Team (Junior High); Rylie Alexander, Gretchen Rodeheffer, Zaylee Pruitt, Ella Godrey – 2nd at state in Presentation Team (Junior High); Emma Brock, Gentry Newbauer, Gracie Dunlap – 1st at state in Video Production Team (Junior High); Conner Hardy, Hunter Cox, Mateo Castro Weiss – 1st at state in Administrative Support Team (Junior High); and Ty Houser – 1st at state in Extemporaneous Speech (Junior High)

The 2023 National Leadership Conference is presented by Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery, and program management services. Conference attendees can obtain valuable industry certifications during the event.

While in Anaheim, participants will also have opportunities to network with other BPA members and business leaders, visit famous Southern California attractions and participate in community service activities.

The conference’s opening session is on April 26 and the awards ceremonies are on April 28 and 29 and will be streamed live online at www.thinkcybis.com/bpa-live/.

