Chapter is successful at Marysville Invitational

VERSAILLES — On March 4, Versailles CDE teams – General Livestock, Dairy Judging, Equine, Agronomy, Wildlife, and Poultry competed at the Marysville Invitational Contest.

The General Livestock team placed 30th and consisted of Allee Grimme, Paige Gehret, Jayna Luthman, Ava May and Emma Middendorf. Gehret led the team by placing sixth.

The Dairy Judging team placed 20th and included Shawna Schmitmeyer, James Schmitmeyer, and Hayley Smith. Schmitmeyer led the team with placing 25th.

The Equine team included Haley Mescher and Jennings, with the team placing 39th.

The Agronomy team placed 11th and included Reagan Winner and Kristopher Marshal. The team was led by Marshal who placed 31st.

The Wildlife team placed third with a team consisting of Luke Kaiser, Jack Borchers, Ethan Wilker, Zac Bartram, and Josie Pothast. Kaiser placed first.

The Poultry team included Andrew Lyons and placed 48.

Congratulations to all the CDE teams who competed.