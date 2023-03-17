Local Briefs

Greenville CIC meets

GREENVILLE — The Greenville CIC will meet on Wednesday, March 22, 1 p.m., in the basement conference room of the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, for their regularly scheduled meeting.

Spring Pancake Day

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club will host its annual Spring Pancake Day on Saturday, April 1, 6 a.m. to noon or while supplies last, at the Union City Elks Club. Visitors can dine in or drive-through for carryout. The drive-through line will go through the alley on the north side of the Elks Club building heading west and will exit onto Columbia St. Purchase tickets at the door or from any Lions Club member. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

UC Lions Easter Egg Hunt

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m. at Harter Park, Union City, Ind. Children from age one through age 12 are invited. Food and prizes will be provided by the Wesley UMC.