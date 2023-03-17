Greenville Kindergarten registration coming March 27 to 31

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Schools Kindergarten Registration will be held at Memorial Hall March 27 to 31 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with extended hours available on March 27 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and March 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2023, to register. Parents/guardians should bring the child’s official birth certificate, immunization records, custody papers (if applicable), their own parent/guardian photo ID, and two forms of proof of residency. These items are required to complete enrollment.

Once the enrollment process is complete, parents/guardians will sign up for the student’s screening appointment. This year’s Kindergarten Screening will take place at Greenville Elementary School from April 24 to 28.

Only parents/guardians need attend the March registration, but both students and parents must attend the April screening.

Greenville Elementary School Assistant Principal Jessica Gorman spoke regarding Kindergarten readiness. “Teachers want children to be prepared for entering school, and one of the biggest things is vocabulary. Having exposure to vocabulary makes reading easier as children will begin to recognize familiar words on the page. A great way to do this is to read to your child, talk to your child, and give them lots of experiences.” Gorman continued, “Something as simple as going to the park and talking about what they see, visiting the library and participating in read-aloud/story-time [available at Greenville, Versailles, and Bradford Public Libraries], and having conversations in the car or at the dinner table help tremendously.”

Kindergarten Literacy Coach Heather Crews has previously offered the following tips for preparedness:

—Help students learn to follow simple rules.

—Practice tying shoes and using the restroom without assistance.

—Encourage them to solve minor problems on their own.

—Model and instill KINDNESS.

“Fostering independence in children is very important and helps so much with their self-esteem and confidence,” Gorman added. “Modeling resilience as an adult also helps them learn that setbacks are a part of life that teach us how to learn, grow, and try again,” she concluded.

