Mehaffie begins fifth term with Edison State

GREENVILLE – Darryl Mehaffie was recently sworn in to begin his fifth, six-year term as an Edison State Trustee. The appointments are made by the governor of Ohio and trustees serve at the governor’s pleasure. He was first appointed by Governor Robert Taft and received additional appointments from Governors John Kasich and Mike DeWine.

A former fifth grade elementary school teacher for the Northmont School District, Mehaffie has witnessed first-hand a lot of changes in education. He retired from teaching 27 years ago and has served as an Edison State Trustee for 24 years. One of those changes is the introduction of the Internet. He said libraries are used less because of that reliance. Also, the use of video in education has changed dramatically.

However, the biggest change, especially at Edison State, is the ability for the college to move forward. “We can set up a complete program for you. If you don’t have the money, we sometimes have a lot of grants that go unused that will help people.”

“Edison State is always going forward,” said Mehaffie. “Every year that I’ve been on it over the past 24, we’ve gone from one campus to three campuses. Our main campus has almost been redone. They are a leader.”

He said when he goes to national conferences, he returns home and feels fortunate to have the people they have at Edison State. He spoke highly of the professors and staff. Of the administration, Mehaffie said, “We’re lucky to have a good one.” Mehaffie also believes Edison State’s sixth president, Chris Spradlin, who began serving the college in January of this year, is “doing a great job.”

Spradlin said, “Darryl, obviously, has served us for a very long time. His experience, his connections, quite honestly, throughout the state are tremendous for Edison State.” He pointed out that Mehaffie represents the college very well. “It gives us opportunities that we would have never had with someone else. It gives us an opportunity to raise the profile of Edison State.” Not only is it his connections with lawmakers and other leaders, but it is also his connections within the community that Spradlin said allows Edison State to stay in-tune with what the community needs.

Mehaffie, who also serves on the Darke County Center for the Arts board and as a Darke County Parks commissioner said retirement for him will come when “the good Lord says so.”

