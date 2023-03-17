O’Dell, Hutchinson to be inducted into HoF

ARCANUM — The Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Trojan Hall of Fame was established to honor those individuals who have made a significant impact through achievement, actions and contributions within their communities and professions and serve as exemplary role models for Arcanum students. The Arcanum Hall of Fame Committee is pleased to recognize the following inductees for 2023.

The 2023 Distinguished Alumni Inductee: Randy O’Dell

The 2023 Honorary Trojan Inductee: Roy Hutchinson

O’Dell graduated from Arcanum High School in 1981 and graduated from Wright State University with a degree in Accounting and Finance. He began working for Jafe Decorating, located in Greenville, in 1998 which provides specialty color and paint coatings on glass products for a number of commercial purposes. O’Dell’s hard work and leadership ability allowed him to move up in the company and in 2006 he began running Jafe.

O’Dell purchased the company in 2010 and is still running things today. Jafe was named the Darke County Chamber of Commerce “Business of the Year in 2016” and in 2018 they celebrated their 40th anniversary. Under O’Dell’s leadership, Jafe is active in the community with the Jafe Gives Back Program. The program has supported many groups and causes in the area including Youth Manufacturing Camp, the United Way’s Stuff the Bus Campaign, and Warm Winter Wear for Darke County. Randy has been active in the county serving on the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, Darke County CIC, Darke County Legislative Committee and the Arcanum Pulbic Library Board. He has been a frequent supporter of Arcanum-Butler Local Schools including donations to the volleyball program, the Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship program, and the Arcanum Athletic Boosters just to name a few. He served on the steering committee to organize community support and donations for Arcanum’s Agricultural Education, Athletic, and Community Center. Additionally, he was a major contributor financially for the project. O’Dell spent time coaching both boys and girls basketball at AHS and currently serves on the Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.

The late Roy Hutchinson was a long-time supporter of students and athletes at Arcanum-Butler. Hutchinson was born and raised in West Virginia and moved to Ohio to find work in 1960. Soon after moving to Ohio he was drafted into Vietnam and in 1961 he joined the United States Air Force where he was named a Sentry Dog Handler. He worked for the Air Police, guarding perimeters of bases. After serving in several states as well as in Spain, Switzerland, Germany and England, he left the Air Forces in 1966. He married his wife, Myrt, in 1980. Both Roy and Myrt retired from General Motors in 1993 after working for GM for 26 years. After moving to Arcanum in 2001, they began working as custodians for the school district and did so for 12 years. This is where Hutchinson became acquainted with Arcanum students. He was an assistant basketball coach in the junior high as well as a youth t-ball and softball coach. When he wasn’t coaching he was attending ball games and for 10 years he attended all the high school boys and girls basketball games, as well as softball games. Hutchingson became not only a fan, but a friend and mentor to many players, friends and neighbors. He was known for his positive attitude and would often tell the kids not to forget to smile. He was a member of the American Legion Post 707 and Grand Squares Square Dancing Club. His positive influence was felt by many. Hutchinson loved his time in Arcanum, where he felt like he was home.

The induction ceremony to honor the new hall of fame members will take place at the Trojan Alumni Banquet on April 15 in the school cafetorium. Congratulations to the winners on behalf of the Arcanum Alumni Hall of Fame Committee.

Criteria for the awards as well as nomination forms are available at the Arcanum Board of Education Office or on-line at http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/.