All-Ohio Division III and IV teams announced for girls basketball

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The Division III and IV All-Ohio girls basketball teams were announced on March 20. The teams were voted on by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

In Division III, Versailles junior Jenna Dirksen was named as an honorable mention.

In Division IV, Tri-Village senior Rylee Sagester was named the Player of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Ohio First team. Senior Morgan Hunt also joined Sagester on the First team. Tri-Village senior Torie Richards was named to the All-Ohio Third team. Tri-Village freshman Kynnedi Hager was an honorable mention. Head coach of the Lady Patriots Brad Gray was named as the Coach of the Year.

Mississinawa Valley sophomore Taylee Woodbury was named to the All-Ohio Third team. Lady Blackhawks junior Mackenzea Townsend was an honorable mention.

