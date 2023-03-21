Fire cadet arrested for arson

DARKE COUNTY — On March 1, 2023 at 8:18pm, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Moore Miller Road, a vacant property, reference a breaking and entering. The complaint reported four people trespassed on the property and set a fire in the backyard before fleeing. Deputies found no evidence of the break in. Hollansburg Fire Department was dispatched and extinguished a small field fire in the backyard. While on scene, Deputies were notified of several suspicious fires occurring throughout the County in the past three months.

On March 15, Darke County Detectives arrested Trevor Harrison, 23, of Greenville for one count of Arson stemming from an investigation on New Years Eve. On Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:02 p.m., a barn fire was reported at 2644 Payne Road in Hollansburg. Harrison was arrested in connection with the barn fire. The Darke County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing further charges on Harrison, along with one other adult and three juveniles involved in the fires. During the course of the investigation, Investigators learned Harrison was a member of a local fire department cadet program at the time of the fires.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the affected fire departments for their assistance in this investigation.