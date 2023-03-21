Minor injuries from rollover crash

PALESTINE — On March 20, at approximately 12:21 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Office along with Tri Village Rescue and Liberty Township Fire Department, were dispatched to the 800 block of U.S. Route 36 West.
They responded to the call of a single vehicle roll over accident. The preliminary investigation showed that Stacy Smith, 40, of Lynn, Ind., was traveling east on U.S. Route 36. She traveled off the right side of the roadway causing her vehicle to overturn in the ditch. Smith was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
This accident remains under investigation.