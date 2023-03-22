Commissioners spring into Agriculture

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the animal shelter adjusting hours and Broadband. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

Commissioner Holmes announced the commissioners had dialogue with attorneys Christopher Miller and Greg Dunn of ICE MILLER regarding Broadband.

“We have started the early steps of that process with agile and ourselves, and we will be working through that,” Holmes said.

He said it may take a little longer than he had hoped, but they will keep the ball rolling on the project.

The Darke County Dog Warden Robert Bear was in the commissioners office Tuesday morning to discuss operational hours at the shelter.

“He is looking at some budgetary stuff and some efficiencies the dog shelter could have,” Aultman said. “The one thing he is going to implement here in the future is they will be closing on Saturdays.”

Starting April 8, the Darke County Animal Shelter will be closing their doors to the general public due to a lack of foot traffic on the weekends and better use of personnel. The shelter will be open on Saturdays via appointment.

“Appointments must be set early on Friday to come in on Saturday to pick up dogs or owner returned, etc.,” Aultman said.

In the months of December and January, the shelter will be open on Saturdays for dog tag sales and licenses. If there are any questions, they can be directed to Robert Bear at the Animal Shelter.

Commissioner Combs would like to wish everyone a happy spring, as it is officially spring.

“It is officially spring, so hopefully everyone can enjoy the warm weather to come,” Combs said.

Speaking of wishing a happy day to the county, Commissioner Autlman wished everyone a Happy National Ag Day.

“Celebrate it as you wish. Go eat a meal prepared from Maid-rite, or by one of the local restaurants because a farmer grew that meal for you,” Aultman said.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners would informed all the month of April has been designated as National County Government Month. The elected officials will be observing this event with a variety of activities scheduled throughout the month.

On April 13, the commissioners are inviting students to attend an informative tour of some of the county offices, to learn first-hand how local government works.

Students will need to arrive at the County Administration Building by 8 a.m. on April 13. Prior to the ‘Regular Session” which is held at 1:30 p.m., a lunch will be provided for the students. They expect the students to be dismissed by 2:30 p.m.

Responses to a student’s attendance will need to be received by March 31 to [email protected] in order to let them know if your school would like to participate.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].