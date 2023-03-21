MSB announces new leaders in lending

CELINA — Mercer Savings Bank is pleased to announce new leaders in their innovative, more robust lending strategy.

Trever Bransteter has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending. Bransteter joined Mercer Savings Bank’s lending team as a loan officer in 2014.

President/CEO Barry Parmiter says, “Trever has been an amazing advantage for the Bank. We are fortunate to have someone of Trever’s character and drive.”

Ryan Moorman, Senior Vice President of Indirect Lending, joined the Bank’s lending team in 2022, bringing with him many years’ experience in sales and indirect lending.

“Ryan’s past success made it very easy for me to choose to bring him on board at Mercer Savings Bank. I have complete confidence Ryan will again lead a winning indirect auto lending program, a key initiative for us moving forward,” Parmiter says.

Deb Smith has been named Assistant Vice President – Senior Underwriter. Smith has been promoted through the ranks, holding positions as Loan Officer and Branch Manager.

“Joining Mercer Savings Bank in 2018, Deb quickly became a solid asset of the company. Deb’s unwavering positivity and fabulous work ethic will certainly improve our lending operations,” says Parmiter.

Parmiter further stated, “I am confident that these individuals will lead and support the Bank’s lending plan for growth.”

Bransteter attended The Ohio State University, majoring in Business and Marketing. He lives with his wife, Courtney, in Rockford. They have three children, Crew, Charlie, and Callan.

Moorman is a Mercer County native. He graduated from Coldwater High School and attended The Ohio State University. Moorman lives in Noblesville, IN and has three daughters, Chloe, Peyton, and Rowyn.

Smith graduated from Versailles High School, Edison State Community College in Piqua, and has over 25 years of banking experience. Smith has three children and currently resides in Greenville with her husband Jim.

Mercer Savings Bank specializes in real estate lending and has served Mercer and Darke counties and surrounding communities since 1888. To find out more information about Mercer Savings Bank and what they have to offer, stop by one of their convenient locations in Celina, Ft. Recovery, and Greenville, call 1-877-672-4543, or visit mercersavings.com.