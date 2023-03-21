Art of Comic Book Artist Jeff Shultz on display

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present The Art of Comic Book Artist Jeff Shultz. The display of 85 works, including more than 40 original drawings by local artist, Jeff Shultz will be on exhibit from April 7 to May 14. An artist reception is scheduled for Sunday, April 16, 2 to 4 p.m. Attending the reception is a wonderful way to meet the artist and ask him questions about his drawings. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

Shultz is a comic book artist who has lived in New Jersey for the past 35 years but presently resides in Troy, where he grew up. Although mainly known for his work with Archie Comics, his credits also include Looney Tunes, Peanuts, Sitcomics, and the Tom and Jerry newspaper strip. He also has his own comic, The Way-Out Life Of Riley.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.