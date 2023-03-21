VRHC hosts free Easter event

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a 112-bed post-acute rehab and skilled nursing facility, in Versailles, Ohio, will join the community in celebrating Easter by holding Donuts with the Easter Bunny for area children, their families, and facility residents.

The event, which will take place at the facility’s campus at 200 Marker Road, Versailles, will be held on Saturday, April 1, 9-10 a.m. Among the activities, kids ages 12 and under can play some games and win prizes and make Easter arts and crafts. The Easter Bunny will attend for photos. Donuts and drinks will be provided at the celebration.

As part of its commitment to be a good community neighbor, Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center holds events throughout the year to engage with local residents. Activities have included summer picnics, food drives, Halloween trunk-or-treats, and holiday light displays with visits from Santa.

“We always enjoy hosting local families at our campus for Easter festivities,” said Rose Holicker, Administrator of Versailles Rehab. “Not only do our residents look forward to these celebrations, but they help cement the close ties between our facility and the wider community.”