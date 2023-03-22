Greenville to start middle school girls soccer program; middle school and high school meeting soon

Greenville will now have a soccer program for middle school girls.

The middle school soccer program will consist of fifth through eighth grade Greenville girls that wish to train and play soccer. Participants will train/practice twice a week, with matches/friendlies scheduled for Sundays. If numbers allow, two teams will be developed, fifth & sixth grades and seventh & eighth grades. The program will be under the administration of girls head coach Dave Ernst. An informational meeting will be held April 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the HS Café. If you are unable to attend the meeting, please contact Coach Ernst directly at (937)459-7967 or [email protected]

“This middle school program is essential to build a strong high school program. This will allow for a steady flow of players into the high school program each year. This program will take the place of a club setting that Greenville is without for girls of this age,” Ernst said.

The Lady Wave did host an indoor soccer league this year. They had 40 girls grades fifth through eighth participate. The season consisted of seven league games with a single elimination tournament at the end. A handful of high school players played and coached the four teams. The goal of the league was to get the younger kids playing soccer and to get them familiar with the game.

“The entire purpose of this Indoor League was to get fifth thru eighth grade girls to touch a soccer ball and play some indoor soccer. We had a very good turn out for the first year. This league will continue every year. It was great seeing the future of Lady Wave Soccer. We need this program to start building for the future of Lady Wave Soccer,” Ernst said.

There will be an information meeting for the high school program on April 4 at 7:15 p.m. in the HS Café. Players looking to play this fall need to attend.

“This will be a very important meeting for the High School players. Many decisions will be made concerning summer training schedule and training gear,” Ernst said.