Scentral Park Dog Park celebrates

GREENVILLE – On March 23, 2013, the Darke County Friends of the Shelter opened Scentral Park Dog Park to the public. After years of planning and acquiring the funding through donations and grants, construction of the dog park began.

Fencing was erected around the three-acre park and it was separated into a small dog area and a large dog area. A parking lot and walking paths were constructed and a water fountain was installed. All-weather benches and large shade umbrellas were purchased as well as waste stations, waste bags, a trash can, and a picnic table. A list of rules and a list of donors were installed.

None of this would have been possible without the support of the community through local businesses and private donors. Since no tax money has ever been used to build or maintain the dog park the Friends are grateful for the continuing financial support of everyone.

Scentral Park is located next to the Darke County Animal Shelter on County Home Road in Greenville.

Dogs over four-months of age with vaccinations and a valid dog license are welcome to use the park from dawn to dusk.

The Darke County Friends of the Shelter meet the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Darke County Animal Shelter.