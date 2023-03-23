Arcanum softball focused on making a deeper postseason run this season

By Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — There will be some differences with the Arcanum High School softball team this season, but the goal remains the same.

The Lady Trojans graduated four seniors from last year’s roster. Last season, Ellie Fout hit .545 with eight home runs and 54 RBI, Peyton Garbig hit .500 with 31 RBI, Meghan McCans hit .485 driving in 23 runs and stealing 42 bases and Alexis Wilcox played in all 31 games hitting .222 in 27 at bats.

Head coach Mike Morris said the team is more focused on replacing the leadership provided by those seniors.

“We’ve got some big shoes to fill. We had some big hitters last year and they were great leaders. That’s what we’re looking for right now. Some of these girls are trying to learn how to lead,” Morris said.

Arcanum has seven seniors on the roster this season. Morris said he expects and wants the seniors to be the ones to step up and be the leaders of this team.

The production lost from last season isn’t a huge issue. They return players like senior Emilie Fout who hit .379 last season with 15 RBI and 27 stolen bases. Seniors Kaitlyn Toy and Brooklyn Ullery both had 27 RBI after hitting .413 and .390 respectively. Senior Mollie Ericksen had a .451 batting average last season with 25 RBI.

There is also talent outside of the seniors. Morris said the program has talent from junior high all the way to the varsity level. The program will have players ready to come in a contribute when called upon.

The Lady Trojans are not only going to have a lot of production coming back, they will have experience coming back as well.

“All of our seniors are returning lettermen. They’ve all been three or four year starters for us. We are very experienced all the way through our lineup,” Morris said. “Everybody got playing time last year. We’re returning about 12 lettermen from last year that got playing time at the varsity level.”

The team will see a new pitching duo after Garbig graduated and pitched in 28 games for them last season. Morris said Hannah Kendig will be the primary pitcher this season. Last season, Kendig pitched in 16 games.

To fill in Kendig’s role from a season ago, junior Belle Harleman will come in relief for Kendig after spending last season on JV. Morris said he expects to use both pitchers each game as Kendig gets the majority of the work and bring in Harleman to finish the job.

The offense will also have a new philosophy this season. Morris said the team will play to their strengths and be more of a small ball team. They won’t have the same power in the lineup they had last season, but will put pressure on the opponent by using their speed.

Morris said they will focus on getting bunt hits and do more of hit and runs. He gets the feeling the team is starting to buy into the new offense.

“I get more excited over a successful bunt than I do a home run. I think they are starting to get that too,” Morris said.

Arcanum finished 25-6 last season with a 10-1 conference record. They are expected to be one of the top teams in the WOAC.

Morris said the team has their eyes on a trip to the State final four. The team does have a tough non-conference schedule with eight Division I schools to get the team prepared for the tournament.

The Lady Trojans have made some deep runs in the tournament, but are looking to get closer to the grand prize.

“Our expectations every year is to go to state. Two years ago, we were district runner-up and last year we got to regionals. That’s all we’re focused on right now,” Morris said.

Arcanum will start the season hosting a double header against Talawanda on March 25. They will then host Versailles on March 27.

