DAR gives to Darke County Parks

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are pleased to make a donation to the Darke County Parks to assist in their continued efforts to improve the environment and educate the public on the importance of preservation.

Regarding the importance of preservation of not only our country’s heritage, but also our own Darke County’s historical heritage, the Greenville Chapter DAR supports the mission statement of the Darke County Parks which is as follows, “The Mission of Darke County Park District is to acquire and preserve land areas possessing special natural and historical features, and to manage and maintain these resources for the benefit of its residents through appropriate educational and passive recreational programs and activities.”