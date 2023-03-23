Commissioners discuss Airport Funds

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss Airport Terminal Funds. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

A transfer of appropriations totaling $45,000 was approved by the commissioners for the Permanent Improvement project at the Darke County Airport. The transfer of funds is to cover costs of furniture and fixtures for the project.

“We are in no way saying we are going to spend the entire amount,” Clerk/Secretary Robin Blinn said.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, the general fund has $83,984.61, the outside general fund has $129,814.18, and there is a grand total of $213,798.79.

A quote for three HP Computers totaling $4,322 was approved. Doss Business Systems in Greenville provided the quote for an update on three county employee current machines, as they will be reusing the existing motors. It will cover an upgrade to their Microsoft Office systems.

A Fund Advance to cover Loudy Office Maintenance Agreement on a copier will advance back once revenue is received. The project totals $275.

A recommended expense request for Brandon Peters with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office was approved for $1,295. This will be to cover costs for an Online Crash Investigation Level 1 course for April 3 through May 28 and will only be covering the registration.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].