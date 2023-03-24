Stagelight Players to present 12 Angry Jurors

PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will present Reginald Rose’s 12 Angry Jurors directed by William Loudermilk. Performances will be held March 31 through April 3 in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus.

The play contemplates the huge responsibility of 12 ordinary people as they consider the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder. The jurors bring their own histories, prejudices, and biases to the jury room as they work through this life-or-death decision.

“The Edison Stagelight Players is enthused for our production of 12 Angry Jurors—adapted from the original teleplay and later film version starring Henry Fonda,” said Loudermilk. “In this newer stage play, all of the jurors are more developed, and the production reflects that people of all genders now serve on juries. We have also pushed the timeline into the 1960s.”

He continued, “The story depicts 12 jurors of diverse opinions and backgrounds weighing and deciding the fate of a young defendant accused of murder and helps us explore important concepts like ‘justice for all’ and ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ Though the original version was written and performed over 70 years ago, the play remains relevant and timely to discussions about justice today.”

“The play gives amazing local actors the opportunity to portray these interesting characters. We hope that 12 Angry Jurors will speak to the audience as much as it has to us during rehearsal.”

Performances will be held Friday, March 31; Saturday, April 1; and Sunday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m. each night. Performances will also be held Monday, April 3, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults or $5 for students and senior citizens and are available for purchase with cash or check at the door. For more information, call 937.778.8600 or email Director Loudermilk at [email protected].

Cast: Scarlet Pistone of Sidney, Juror 1; Andrew Ford of Piqua, Juror 2; Ken Pistone of Sidney, Juror 3; Katalina St. Yves of Piqua, Juror 4; Dee Shamblin of Sidney, Juror 5; Brock Hartzell of Sidney, Juror 6; Kyle Flaute of New Bremen, Juror 7; Ayden Rench of Covington, Juror 8; Bob Blindauer of Sidney, Juror 9; Clarissa Kiehl of Piqua, Juror 10; Broaddus Shamblin of Sidney, Juror 11; Gabe Milet of Piqua, Juror 12; Kimberly Pistone of Sidney, Bailiff; River Pistone of Sidney, Court Guard; Arrow Pistone of Sidney, Cleaning Woman

Crew: Director William Loudermilk of Dayton; Assistant Director Kimberly Pistone of Sidney; Stage Manager Karla Ferron of Dayton