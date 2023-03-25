DTCP plans annual Easter Egg Hunt

TIPP CITY — The Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) and the Tipp City Public Library would like to announce that one of the community’s favorite events, the Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be returning on Saturday, April 1 from 1-4 p.m.

Stop by the Library to get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny, get the list of participating downtown merchants, and then hop around with your family and friends to collect sweet treats from over 15 participating businesses. Look for the Easter Bunny outside if the weather permits. This is a FREE family-friendly event. Alvetro Orthodontics is the sponsor of the large Easter Basket for the prize raffle.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to enhance, preserve, and promote downtown Tipp City from the tracks to the canal. It is an officially-designated Main Street organization through Heritage Ohio and Main Street America.