Kindergarten registration at Tri-Village

NEW MADISON — Tri-Village is currently holding its kindergarten registration. Please make sure to register for the 2022-23 school year. Please do not register ahead of time, you will be enrolled in the incorrect school year and could require duplicate forms.

Visit the Tri-Village School website at https://www.tri-village.k12.oh.us/tri-villageelementaryschool_home.aspx.

If your student is currently attending Wee Patriot Preschool, please log into FinalForms and you will see your student. Please select the blue box for registration for the 2023-2024 school year and select lets get started. You will then see your forms on the left hand side to complete.

A child is eligible for entrance into kindergarten if s/he attains the age of five on or before Aug. 1 of the year in which s/he applies for entrance.

Complete Final Forms

Parents need to create an account or use an existing Final Forms account (this includes WeePats). If you have students who are currently enrolled in TV, please select login to access your account and click add new student. Creating an account allows you to complete the Final Forms process and allows you to update information in the registration forms if it should change in the future. Please make sure you are registering for the 2023—2024 school year.

Once you have created an account, you will be taken to Final Forms. Follow the instructions and complete all forms listed.

If you do not have access to the internet, you can visit the school office and use the computers there. All online final forms must be completed before a student may attend Tri-Village Schools.

Call the office for a documentation appointment.

Mrs. Brummett, elementary school secretary or Mrs. Shellie Francis, executive administrative assistant, will reach out to you using the contact information provided in Final Forms to discuss documentation that is needed prior to screening and enrollment. Documents needed are as follows and will need to be turned into the District Office in the Patriot Activity Center: Certified Birth Certificate, All special education/504 documents (if applicable), Immunization Records, Proof of Residence, Custody Papers (if applicable), and Health Physical (forms for your physician to complete can be picked up in the office prior to your child’s appointment)

Kindergarten Screening

Once you have completed your online Final Forms and the elementary office has the documentation listed above, your child will need to attend a Kindergarten screening which will be held at the end of May early June. The elementary secretary will contact you to set up your screening one month before the scheduled screenings. Please contact Misty Brummett at (937) 996-1511 option 3 if you have any questions.