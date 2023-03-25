Local Briefs

Genealogy meeting planned

GREENVILLE — Darke County Genealogy Inc. is having a meeting on Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m. This will be at Bear’s Mill on Arcanum Bear’s Mill Road, Greenville. Sophie Nieport, one of the Millers at the Mill, will be speaking to us and telling us what they do and make at the Mill.

GHS Class of 1955

GREENVILLE — The GHS Class of 1955 will hold its monthly luncheon on Thursday, March 30, noon, at Bob Evans on Wagner Avenue. For more information, call Georgeanna.

PERI meeting

GREENVILLE — The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Public Employee Retirees, Inc., will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3, at the VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $10 and is payable at the door.

The guest speaker is Danielle Murphy, consumer educator – consumer protection, of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office. She will discuss senior scams and how to protect yourself.

Anyone that has retired, or is a spouse of a retired individual, that is affiliated with the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) is welcome to attend and is eligible to join the local chapter. If you would like to attend this meeting, you will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Nieport, 937-548-3961, on or before Sunday, March 26. If there is no answer, please leave a message and she will return your call. Current members will be contacted by the PERI calling committee.