YMCA of Darke County spring youth soccer league

GREENVILLE — The YMCA of Darke County soccer league is for ages 4-10. This program is a youth recreational league that allows participants of all levels a chance to play. At the Y, every child plays! The league will emphasize soccer skill development, good sportsmanship, character development, teamwork, and most importantly, FUN!

Registration is open now. Registration Deadline: Thursday March 30 League location: Greenville Y soccer fields, Saturday mornings Age divisions: Ages 4-6 coed Ages 7-10 coed

REGISTRATION FEES:

Member | $30 Potential Member | $55

Register in person or by phone at (937) 548-3777.

NO ASSESSMENTS for ages 4-6. The first practice will be April 8.

Ages 7-10- Pre-season assessments- Saturday, April 1

Last name A-M 9:15 – 10:00 a.m.

Last Name N-Z 10:15 – 11:00 a.m.

Important Dates:

Wednesday April 5, 6:00 p.m. – Coaches Meeting

Saturday April 8 and 15- 1st & 2nd practice

Saturday April 22- First regular season game

Saturday May 20- Last regular season game

Want to make an impact on the youth in our community? Our leagues would not be possible without volunteers! We need volunteer coaches, assistants, officials, timers, and team parents. Please let us know if you can help. Volunteers may attend the coaches meeting on April 5 to learn more.