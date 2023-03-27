Local Briefs

Electric truck featured at breakfast

GREENVILLE — The next Ag-Labor & Politics Breakfast will be held Saturday morning April 8, 8 a.m., at Jack’s Cabin Restaurant in Greenville. The featured Speaker will be Dave Knapp, of Dave Knapp Ford, along with his electric vehicle “whiz kid”. Noah Gates will present a program on The Future of Electric Cars, Trucks & Vehicles for Agriculture in Darke County. A Ford F-150 Lightning Truck will be parked outside the entrance to Jack’s for display purposes.

Main Sponsor of the Day is Darke Rural Electric. All you can eat breakfast, with cost of $5 at the gate, with free coffee and donuts. RSVP (welcome and considerate, but not necessary) to Email: [email protected], text to (937) 417-4104 or (937) 417-4483.

Ohio Right to Life director to speak

OSGOOD — Peter Range will be the guest speaker on April 4 at the Right to Life meeting. He will give an update on the latest in the Ohio legislature and share what they can do to better navigate through this very important time.

Join them at Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, 25 Main St., Osgood, for this special presentation with Peter Range, executive director of Ohio Right to Life. The public is invited and will appreciate the amount of content that will be covered.

The event is sponsored by Darke County Right To Life.

Vacancy on board

NEW MADISON — There is a vacancy on the Tri-Village Board of Education. The Board of Education is seeking applicants to fulfill the vacated term through Dec. 31, 2023. If the appointed candidate wishes to continue to serve on the school board, they will stand for election in the next general election (November 7, 2023). Citizens interested in being considered for appointment to the TV BOE should direct their attention to the district website (www.tri-village.k12.oh.us) or pick up an application packet at the Board Office.

Line Dancing for Seniors

GREENVILLE — Darke County Senior Outreach Committee is excited to announce Beginner Line Dancing classes for seniors will be held at Birchwood Senior Center, 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville, beginning on Wednesday, April 5. These classes will be held every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. There is no cost involved for these classes. This is a great fun exercise for both men and women. And you do not need a partner to participate.

If you have any questions please call Debbie Baker, admissions/marketing director at Ayden Healthcare of Greenville at 937-548-3141 or Kylie Taylor, admissions director at Versailles Health & Rehab at 937-526-5570.