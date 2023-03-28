Top Notch 4-H Club holds meeting

GREENVILLE — The Top Notch 4-H Club met at the Youth Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds on March 19.

At our March meeting 18 members were in attendance, and they were given Rada Cutlery Fundraising Packets, to be turned in at the April meeting. We discussed possible options for dates of Quality Assurance, as well as Quality Assurance Test Out. Kaleb Wombalt also brought in a donation from Keller Grain and Feed.

Our next meeting will be held at the Youth Building, on April 16, at 6 p.m.

Submitted by Kamryn Beisner