Tipp BOE OKs contract with new superintendent

By Amantha Garpiel

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education approved the contract with Aaron Moran for the position of superintendent of the Tipp City School District and discussed potential changes in the requirements for substitute teachers in the district.

Following an executive session during the Board of Education meeting on Monday, March 20, the board unanimously voted to approve the finalized contract with Moran for the position of superintendent.

Moran’s contract is a three year contract set to begin on Aug. 1, 2023 and expire on July 31, 2026. The agreed upon salary is an annual rate of $165,000 per year and will be paid in installments, the same way other 12-month administrators are paid.

“I think Mr. Moran’s tremendous success at the Versailles School District speaks for itself. I think that our school will greatly benefit from his expertise and what he’s been able to accomplish there, I look forward to seeing what he can do here. It’s going to be great,” said President Simon Patry.