Arcanum softball, Bradford baseball start season with a win

DARKE COUNTY — Two Darke County schools were able to get a game or two in on March 25. Most of the local schools had to cancel and reschedule their season opening games due to the weather.

Arcanum softball traveled to Talawanda High School for a double header and split the two games. The Lady Trojans lost 9-4 in one game and won the other game 14-10. Arcanum had 20 hits in their 14-10 win. Sophomore Kenzie Byrne and senior Mollie Ericksen both hit a home run in the win and each had 3 RBI to go along with the home run. Between both games, senior Paige Burrell finished with 3 RBI. Senior Reece Blinn had 2 RBI. Seniors Kaitlyn Toy and Brooklyn Ullery along with junior Haley Smith each had a RBI in the win.

Juniors Belle Harleman and Hannah Kendig took the mound for both games. Harleman ended the two games pitching seven innings with three strikeouts. Kendig pitched six innings and struck out six batters.

Bradford baseball was able to travel to Dayton Christian to start their season. They came away with a 12-1 road win. Junior Tucker Miller and senior Landon Monnin combined for a one-hitter from the mound. Miller went six innings racking up 13 strikeouts. Monnin pitched one inning and got two strikeouts. Miller also did some damage from the plate going four for five. Eight players tallied an RBI in the game.

