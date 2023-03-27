Johns appointed as new Magistrate

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Common Pleas Court is pleased to announce the addition of Brittany M. Johns as its new Magistrate.

Johns was raised in Darke County and graduated from Mississinawa Valley High School. She attended Ohio Northern University where she graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. After completing her undergrad studies, Johns attended the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

While in law school, she was a fellow at the Ohio Innocence Project and the Indigent Defense Clinic at the Hamilton County Public Defender’s Office, which allowed her to practice law limitedly as a legal intern prior to graduation.

Prior to her appointment as Magistrate, Johns’ legal practice included estate planning, estate administration, guardianship, real estate, business & corporate law, and domestic relations. She also served as a guardian ad litem in contested custody cases.

Johns is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and the Darke County Bar Association, where she currently serves as President. Magistrate Johns will primarily be responsible for the domestic relations / family law docket of the Darke County Common Pleas Court, including divorce, dissolutions, civil protected orders.

She will also assist Judge Travis L. Fliehman with matters on the civil and criminal dockets.