Court Recap: March 20 – 24

GREENVILLE — For the week ending March 24, the Court considered and decided the following notable matters.

William D. Moore entered a no contest plea to attempted aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the third degree and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drug of abuse, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing is scheduled for May 22.

Noah Jared Reid entered a provisional guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Fliehman granted the defendant’s motion for intervention in lieu of conviction, ordering various supervision and treatment through the adult probation department for up to 60 months, including 100 hours of community service.

Gregory Armstrong was charged with aggravated arson, a felony of the first degree. If convicted, Armstrong faces up to 16 and a half years in prison and a maximum fine of $20,000. Judge Fliehman ordered a $75,000 bond with conditions and appointed attorney Alex Pendl as legal counsel.

Randy L. Brunswick was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the second degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or a drug of abuse, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited concentration of alcohol or drug of abuse by whole blood, a misdemeanor of the first degree. If convicted, Brunswick faces up to 12 years in prison and a maximum fine of $17,075. Judge Fliehman ordered a personal recognizance bond with conditions, including prohibition on any driving. Defendant retained attorney Brock Schoenlein; next court date is May 26.

John Michael Forsythe was charged with notice of change of address, a felony of the third degree. If convicted, Forsythe faces mandatory three years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Judge Fliehman ordered a $20,000 bond with conditions and appointed attorney Paul Wagner as legal counsel.

Starh M. Entingh entered a provisional guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Fliehman granted the defendant’s motion for intervention in lieu of conviction, ordering various supervision and treatment through the adult probation department for up to 60 months.