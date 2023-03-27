Track and Field season begins for Darke County schools

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — March 25 was the start of spring sports. Despite the wet conditions, three Darke County schools started their track and field season.

Ansonia and Greenville High School competed at the Troy Up and Running Invitational 2023 at Troy High School. The Ansonia girls team finished tied for 13th in the event and the boys team finished eighth. The Greenville girls team finished tenth and the boys finished tied for 17th.

For the Ansonia girls, sophomore Gabby Leeper finished 11th in the women 300 meter hurdles with a time of 57.83. Freshman Olivia Schmitmeyer took sixth in the women high jump with a height of 4-6 feet. Freshman Olivia Creager took fifth in the women long jump with a distance of 13-10.75 feet. Freshman Lydia Hahn took sixth in the women 3200 meter run with a time of 13:27.42.

For the Ansonia boys, junior Ethan Reichert finished first in the men high jump with a height of 5-9 feet. Junior Matthew Lee finished fifth in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:50.15. Junior Wyatt Spencer finished ninth in the men long jump with a distance of 18-3.25 feet. Junior Garrett Stammen took sixth in the men discus throw with a distance of 120-6 feet. Junior Jordan Troutwine took fifth in the men shot put with a distance of 40-2 feet.

For the Greenville girls, junior Addie Klosterman took first in the women high jump with a height of 5-0 feet. Senior Hannah York took seventh in the women 100 meter hurdles with a time of 19.05. Senior Tessa Fine finished ninth in the women 1600 meter run with a time of 6:08.82. Sophomore Lilly Camacho took tenth in the women long jump with a distance of 13-3.25 feet. Junior Emily Gibson took seventh in the women discus throw with a distance of 91-3 feet.

For the Greenville boys, sophomore Quinton Rogers took sixth in the men 300 meter hurdles with a time of 45.10. In the men long jump, freshman David Conway took eighth with a distance of 18-7 feet and junior Evan Manix took tenth with a distance of 17-8.50 feet.

Versailles hosted Fort Loramie in a junior high and high school dual meet. Fort Loramie took the win in the high school women events. Versailles defeated Fort Loramie in the rest of the events.

For the girls, sophomore Josephine Pothast took first in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.02. Junior Lydia Bruns finished third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 15.06. Freshman Jayna Luthman took second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 68.38. Junior Cassie Bomholt took first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 53.85. In the 800 meter run, junior Meredith Barga and freshman Chloe Steinbrunner took first and second respectively. Barga finished with times of 2:39.80 and 2:59.34. Senior Lexi Magoto and Pothast finished first and second in the 200 meter dash with times of 29.65 and 30.5 respectively. Freshman Katey Litten took first in the high jump with a height of 4-08 feet and Bomholt took third with a height of 4-06 feet. Senior Kirsten Bomholt and Hailey Porter took second and third in the long jump with distances of 14-09.5 and 14-07 feet. Junior Tori Tyo and sophomore Molly Phelan took second and third in the shot put with distances of 33-11 and 28-06 feet. Tyo and sophomore Danica York finished second and third in the discus throw with distances of 85-11.5 and 84-09 feet.

For the boys, senior Colton Reese and freshman Gideon Beasley took first and second in the 110 meter hurdles with times of 16.32 and 19.11. Sophomore Tyler Barga and senior Keegan Gibson took first and third in the 100 meter dash with times of 12.12 and 12.71. Freshman Andrew Meyer took second in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:26.98. Gibson and Beasley took first and second in the 400 meter dash with times of 59.29 and 63.81. Freshman Conner Gibson and Reese took first and second in the 300 meter hurdles with times of 45.14 and 46.85. Freshman Tony Moorman took third in the 800 meter with a time of 2:21.04. Barga took first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.62. Junior Dominic Meyer and freshman Camden Ahrens took second and third in the high jump with heights of 5-08 and 5-04 feet. Junior Ethan Weber and Conner Gibson took first and second in the long jump with distances of 18-08 and 17-03 feet. Junior Daniel Waymire took first in the shot put with a distance of 34-04 distance. Sophomore Leland Bolin, Waymire and Meyer took the top three places in the discus throw.

