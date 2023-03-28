Arcanum hosts early season track meet against Franklin Monroe and Tri-Village

By Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — Arcanum High School hosted a five team track meet on March 27. Tri-Village, Franklin Monroe, Newton and Bethel all participated with Arcanum in the event.

For the girls, Arcanum took first place. Tri-Village finished second and a point ahead of Franklin Monroe. Newton and Bethel tied for fourth. For the boys, Tri-Village took first. Newton took second and was two points ahead of Bethel. Arcanum finished fourth and Franklin Monroe finished fifth.

In the 4×800 meter relay, Arcanum took first and Franklin Monroe took second in the girls division. In the boys division, Arcanum took third and Tri-Village took fourth.

In the girls 100 meter hurdles, Tri-Village runners Sydnee DeLong and Heidi Bell took first and third with times of 19.0 and 19.5. Arcanum runner Mariah Kreusch took second with a time of 19.1. In the boys 110 meter hurdles, Tri-Village runners Justin and Noah Finkbine finished first and second with times of 16.6 and 17.4. In the 100 meter dash, Tri-Village runner Adalynn Hines took second with a time of 13.8 and Franklin Monroe runner Caydance Nichols took third with a time of 13.9.

In the 4×200 meter relay, Franklin Monroe took first in the girls division with Tri-Village finishing second and Arcanum finishing third. In the boys division, Franklin Monroe took second and Tri-Village took third. In the 4×100 meter relay, Tri-Village took first in the girls division with Franklin Monroe finishing second and Arcanum finishing third. In the boys division, Tri-Village placed second.

In the 1600 meter run, Arcanum athlete Brooklyn Miras finished first with a time of 6:08.6. In the boys division, Arcanum runner Jacob Rice finished third with a time of 5:21. In the 400 meter dash, Franklin Monroe runners Kyra Barnes and Andrea Kleismit took second and third in the girls division with times of 1:10.1 and 1:12.2. In the boys division, Tri-Village runners Aden McConachie and Brennen Fellers took second and third with times of 59.0 and 59.3.

For the girls 300 meter hurdles, Tri-Village had Torie Richards and Halle Bell finish first and second with times of 50.0 and 50.9. In the boys 300 meter hurdles, Tri-Village runner Justin Finkbine finished first with a time of 46.1 and Arcanum had Brady Lock finish second with a time of 49.0.

In the 800 meter run, Arcanum had Kylee Freeman take first in the girls division with a time of 2:54.7. Franklin Monroe had Zoe Brookey finish second with a time of 2:57.1. For the boys, Rice finished third with a time of 2:24. In the girls 200 meter dash, Bell took first for Tri-Village with a time of 28.7. Barnes finished third with a time of 30.1. For the boys, Blake Addis from Franklin Monroe finished second with a time of 25.2.

In the girls 3200 meter run, Miras, Freeman and Shyanna Cunningham finished as the top three runners. For the boys, Ashton Paul and Malachi Wright from Arcanum took second and third with times of 11:50.5 and 12:14.3.

For the 4×400 meter relay events, Franklin Monroe took first in the girls division as Arcanum finished second and Tri-Village finished third. For the boys, Arcanum took first with Tri-Village finishing close behind in second place. In the 4×100 meter relay events, Franklin Monroe took second and Arcanum took first in the girls division. For the boys, Arcanum took first and Franklin Monroe finished second.

For the girls discus throw, Tri-Village Loryn Metzcar finished first with a distance of 105-11 feet. Abby Krauss from Franklin Monroe took second with 83-04 feet and Faith Wooten from Arcanum took third with 82-01 feet. Metzcar also took first in the shot put with a distance of 34-05.25 feet. Libby Fox from Franklin Monroe finished second with a distance of 28-06.75 feet and Wooten placed third again with a distance of 28-04 feet. For the boys, Eain Parks from Arcanum finished first with 124-00 feet and Christian Cantrell from Tri-Village took second with 109-09 feet. Parks and Cantrell also finished first and second in the shot put. Parks threw for a distance of 46-07 feet and Cantrell for a distance of 37-00 feet.

In the girls high jump, Arcanum’s June Cook took first with a height of 4-06 feet. Presley Cox from Franklin Monroe finished third with a height of 4-06. For the boys, Noah Finkbine and Mason Weathington from Tri-Village took first and second with heights of 5-08 feet. For the girls long jump, Hines took second with a distance of 14-01.50 feet and Grace Psczulkoski took third for Arcanum with a distance of 12-11 feet. For the boys, Tri-Village Gage Lochard took second with a distance of 17-03.25 feet and Arcanum Devin Craport took third with 16-07.75 feet.

For the girls pole vault, Arcanums Kreusch and Kamryn Beisner finished first and second with heights of 8-06 and 8-00 feet. For the boys, Lochard took first with a height of 12-04. Franklin Monroe Nate Good took second with a height of 11-00 feet and Arcanum Max Zawaski took third with a height of 10-00 feet.

