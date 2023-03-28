Commissioners talk Versailles Waterline Project funding

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners discussed the Versailles Raw Water Line Project Tuesday. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills dated March 28 for County Bills there is a Grand Total of $155,975.28 in the county funds. In the General Fund there is $58,325.72, and there is $97,649.56 in the Outside General Fund.

A transfer of $1,000 was approved for the Darke County Commissions in regards to the Wagner Avenue Complex to cover the installation of fire extinguishers at Plaza. Commissioner Aultman said the transfer will ensure all the fire extinguishers are updates, as a few were found expired after inspection.

The commissioners also approved a fund advance for the 2023 Airport Runway Rehab Grant to cover the CMT professional service bill from Jan. 28 – Feb. 24. The total of $3,460 will be advanced back once the revenue from the grant is received.

Another fund advance was approved for the 2022 FAA Terminal Construction Grant to cover CMT professional services from Jan. 28 – Feb. 24 and Westerheide Construction Application number three. Funds totaling $76,719.05 will advance back once revenue is received.

Following above, a total of $35,484.96 was approved for a fund advance to cover Jess Howard Electric’s App number two and APP number three payments for the 2022 ODOT Beacon Grant. The funds will advance back once revenue is received.

Various expense requests for the Darke County Sheriff and Darke County Veterans were approved. A recommended OH Tactical Officers Association Conference for Steve Mills, Tony Royer, and Stephen Cox was approved for June. Estimated total was $540. Gregory Fourman, Kelly Moody, and Adam Crumley were also approved to go to the same conference, and estimated totals for their meeting attendance was $1,080. The costs for the conference were to cover everyone’s meals for the duration of their attendance.

The mandated attendance of Thomas Pitman and Var Gehron to the OSACVSO Spring School conference in May was approved by the commissioners. Pitman’s cost total of $765 is to cover lodging, meals, and registration. Gehron, who is attending one less day, had an estimated expense total of $575.

A funding consultation service agreement between the Darke County Commissioners and Key Funding Services, Inc. for the Village of Versailles Raw Waterline Project was approved. The local public agency shall pay the consultant for services performed based on a rate of $75 per hour which shall include the necessary equipment, travel expenses, materials, and related supplies.

The local agency shall now exceed $14,000 for general administration and program close-out during the term of the said agreement via CDBG Economic Development Program grant to be paid from the Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund (County Fund 183) for the Versailles Raw Water Line Project.

Similarly, a notice of intent to request the release of funds for the PY 2022 CDBG Economic Development Program for the Village of Versailles was approved. The Darke County Commissioners will submit a request to the State of Ohio for the release of Federal funds to be used for the program. Estimated costs for the Versailles Water Facility project totals $20,970,000.

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Darke County Board of Commissioners by U.S. mail or email before April 7. They will be considered by the Darke County Board of Commissioners prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.

Commissioner Combs, who is a member of the Darke County Visitors Bureau, advised the Bureau was selected and invited to have a booth at the Ohio Tourism Day on May 10 at the State House.

“I’m hoping we can get a lot of people, pass out literature, and hopefully attract more tourism to the area,” Combs said.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

