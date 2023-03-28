MSB promotes Braun to branch manager

FORT RECOVERY — Mercer Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Janelle Braun to Fort Recovery Branch Manager. She joined Mercer Savings Bank as a Customer Service Representative in July 2020.

“With her dedication to the company and commitment to our customers, Janelle is certain to lead our team in continuing the superb level of service and energy our customers have come to expect,” President/CEO Barry Parmiter says.

Braun and her husband, Roger, live in Fort Recovery and have four children Michael, Danielle, Nicole, and Alexis.

Mercer Savings Bank specializes in real estate lending and has served Mercer and Darke counties and surrounding communities since 1888. To find out more information about Mercer Savings Bank and what they have to offer, stop by one of their convenient locations in Celina, Ft. Recovery, and Greenville, call 1-877-672-4543, or visit mercersavings.com.