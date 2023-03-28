The Benefits of Downsizing coming to GPL

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, April 6, Greenville Public Library welcomes Sue Bowman and her Howard Hanna Real Estate team for the program, The Benefits of Downsizing from 1 to 2 p.m.

Bowman and her team will offer lots of valuable information to help you plan the next stage of your life. Whether you’re selling a farm, downsizing to a smaller home, or looking for a place with less maintenance, this program has something for everyone. Tips on condo, multigenerational, or assisted and independent living will also be covered.

This informational session will be held in the third floor conference room. This is a free event, and registration is not required. Coffee and cookies will be provided.

For more information on this program, contact the library at (937) 548-3915 or at greenville-publiclibrary.org.