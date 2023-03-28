BPL announces April events

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library is pleased to offer the following events for patrons and community members of all ages.

Preschool Story Hour will resume on April 11 from 11 a.m.-noon after a break week April 4. Storyhour will meet April 11, 18 and 25 as well as May 9, 16 and 23. Miss Candice will lead the group in stories, games, crafts and activities all geared to get your preschooler ready for kindergarten. Registration for this coming session is available now.

The final STEAM Workshop of the season will be held on April 13 from 10:15-11:30 a.m. The hands on workshops are for homeschool students in grades 1-8. No registration is required to attend.

The popular American Girl Doll Party will be Saturday, April 15 from 10:30 a.m.-noon. This event is for young ladies in grades K-5. Bring along your favorite doll (does not have to be an American Girl doll) and be ready to get your picture taken. They will enjoy a morning of crafts, games and snacks all centered around the 2023 American Girl Doll of the Year, Kavi. Registrations are required to attend and space is limited. Please call the library to sign up.

The Just Glue It Craft will be held Tuesday, April 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. They will be crafting a beautiful Floral Pocket, perfect for your spring décor! The cost for this month’s workshop is $5 per person, payable the evening of the class. Sign-ups are required to attend and are available now. Space is limited. Call the library at 937-448-2612 to register.

All adults are welcome to join them for BINGO on Thursday, April 20 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Everyone goes home a winner! BINGO is free to play. Participants may bring along a prize to share if they wish, valued at $5 or less. This is always great fun for everyone.

BPL will host an Essential Oils 101 class on Friday, April 21 from 3-4:30 p.m. Come learn how essentials oils can help with general health and well-being. Registrations are appreciated, but not required to attend.

Come celebrate Earth Day with them on April 22 with the return of the Plant and Seed Swap! Swappers may start to bring in their items at 9 a.m. that day. Please have plants in containers/bags, clearly marked with the type of plant. Participants can browse the selection through the morning and take home what they wish to try. Swapping will end at 12:30 p.m. They will have a guest speaker, Taylor Dill, from the OSU Extension Office talking about Starting a Vegetable Garden. Come with your questions and ready to learn about the best practices to grow your own food this summer! No registration necessary.

The Spring Book Sale will be held in the Community Room starting Tuesday, April 25. The sale will be open during library hours on the 25th and 27th from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., the 28th from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and the 29th from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. All books will be $1 per bag with the exception of some older classics that will be offered at $5 per book. Come stock up for your summer vacation reading.

The Summer Reading Kickoff Block Party will be held April 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. Register early for the Summer Reading Program, and stay for some great food, activities, games and prizes. This event is for the entire family and is not just for Bradford students…everyone is welcome to come. Watch for more details to come.

Call the library at 937-448-2612 if you have any questions about any of our events and activities.