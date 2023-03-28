Chapter names winners of farm display and photo contests

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Versailles FFA Hosted the eighth annual Free Omelet Breakfast as part of the National FFA Week. At the breakfast, there were youth farm toy displays, a photography contest, a youth coloring contest, farm toy vendors selling their products, and a free breakfast that over 700 community members were served.

The Versailles FFA also had games and crafts for the youth and balloon animals. While serving over 700 omelets, the chapter was very grateful for receiving donations from generous community members who donated.

The farm display winners for division 1 ages 5 and under were: first place Harvey Trostel. Division 2, ages 6 to 10: first place Ethan Knapke, second place Abigail Pitsenbarger and third place Wesley Eilerman. Division 3 ages 11 to 14 included: first place Nathan Timmerman, second place Ben Pitsenbarger, third place Blake Pitsenbarger. Division 4 ages 15 and up included: first place Lucas Timmerman and second place Alex Dircksen. The winners were awarded a trophy and the prize of money and thank you to Darke County Farm Bureau for sponsoring the farm displays. Twenty-three Farm Youth displays were exhibited.

The photography contest winners were: Middle School Division: first place Nathan Timmerman, second place Russell Winner, and third place Abby Henry. High School Division: first place Eden Barga, second place Isaiah Hess, and third place Blake Schmitmeyer. Community Beginner Division: first place Jennifer Delzeith, second place Josie Wulber, and third place Ryan Schmitmeyer. Congratulations to the winners. The top three in each Division were awarded the prize of money and got their photograph displayed at the breakfast.

Thank you to the toy show vendors Kris Hinton, Joe Bey, Tom Barga, Roger Heckman, Jim Ford Farm Toys, and Winner Farm Toys. The FFA Chapter would also like to thank all the sponsors for helping make this event possible. Gold Sponsors who donated $500 and above were Weaver Eggs who donated all the eggs for the omelets, Dannon who donated all the yogurt, Reiter Dairy for donating all the milk/orange juice, Darke County Farm Bureau for Sponsoring the Youth Farm Display and donating coloring books. Silver Sponsors who donated $100 to $500 included: Park National Bank, Farm Credit Mid-America, and Melvin and Mary Ann Stucke, Mark and Mary Ann Stucke. Bronze Sponsors who donated $100 and below included: Versailles Savings & Loan, Minton Veterinary Services-4 Star Veterinary Services, Bruns Animal Clinic, North Star Hardware and Implement. Thank you to the donors who donated door prizes and free promotional materials sponsor: Versailles FFA, Roger Heckman, Jim Ford Farm Toys, Kris Hintpn, Tom Barga, Joe Bey, and Winner Farm Toys. A big thank you to all the students, alumni, parents, and community members who attended and helped with this event.