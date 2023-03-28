Spring activities in Arcanum

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum Public Library invites the community to join them on Thursday, March 30th for Storytime at 10 a.m. to learn about Easter and have an egg hunt at the library afterwards. They hope to see you there! The library is located at 101 West North St., Arcanum.

Plan to attend the Bear’s Mill Spring Open House on Saturday, April 15th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come in to see their Spring merchandise, enjoy coffee, ice cream and samples. Grain grinding demos with the Miller will be held at 12, 2, and 4 p.m. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, just eight miles north of town.

The Arcanum Early Learning Center will hold a Parent Informational Meeting for those wanting to enroll their child for the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, March 28th at 7 p.m. in the Arcanum Field House (old gym) on North Main Street.

Save the Date – there will be a SHRED-IT day in Arcanum. The event will take place on April 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Village Administration Building. 309 S. Albright Street. Please call 937-692-8500 with any questions.

The Village of Arcanum is hiring qualified lifeguards for the summer of 2023 to work at the Arcanum Pool. Applicants must be 16 years old. Please apply in person at the Village Administration Building by April 3rd. An online application is available at www.villageofarcanum.com. The Arcanum Community Pool is looking for two microwaves. If anyone has one, they would be willing to donate. The pool has some exciting new concession stand items coming this year!

The Village offices have also posted a limb pickup schedule, residents are provided a complimentary tree limb removal service twice each month. April dates are the 6th and 20th. Schedule for the remainder of the year is available on the village website and on their Facebook page.

Congratulations to Senior, Nick Sharritts for setting a new Arcanum Boys’ Basketball record! His field goal percentage this past season was 64 percent. This record was previously held by Jason Hollinger at 62 percent during 1994-1995 basketball season. Congrats, Nick!

The Arcanum Preservation Society and the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will both hold an Open House and Hours for alumni, guests and general public on Saturday, April 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. The Arcanum Opera House (formerly known as the City Building) is located at 102 West South Street. The AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street. They are both open at special hours in April as the Arcanum Alumni Banquet will be the same evening. For reservations for alumni events, please check with the Arcanum Alumni Association on the school website or on their Facebook page.

Congratulations to Arcanum High School Teacher Mrs. Kathy Kuhbander who was chosen as the Arcanum-Butler Schools Teacher of the Year! Kathy has been teaching for 13 years, six of those years at Arcanum-Butler Local Schools. She obtained her bachelor’s degree from Clearwater Christian College in Clearwater, Florida. She currently teaches ninth grade English and Yearbook. She is also the advisor for the Academic Team and facilitates the Chess Club. She also co-advises the Student Council. She lives in Arcanum with her husband, Dan, and two children, Devin, an Arcanum High School graduate, and Lily, a junior at Arcanum. She enjoys working in the children and music ministries at her church, reading, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Way to go, Kathy. We are so lucky to have you as a mentor in our community for our youth.

Sympathies and condolences to several local families who have experienced losses in their own families. It has come to this writer’s attention most recently while working on the Alumni database at the number of graduates in the past month who have passed away. Some were active members of our community and others lived far away but grew up here. Please share in sending condolences to these individuals’ families if you know them. AHS 1961 grad, Shiley Bailey; AHS 1964 graduate, Tommy Shuff; AHS 1966 graduate, Carl Duane Tegtmeyer; and AHS graduate 1962, Carolyn (Wyan) Yoder. Obviously, this is not an inclusive list, but ones that I was recently made aware of while working with the alumni. I am sure that there are many more and please note that if the alumni association is made aware of your loss, we will gladly post a link on the Facebook Alumni Association page to help the family get the word out. Please feel free to let us know if we can do that for you in your time of need.

The Arcanum VFW Post 4161 will hold their last Fish Fry of the Season on April 7th, serving will start at 5 p.m. You don’t want to miss out as they sell out fast! Be sure to get there early! The VFW is located at 311 South Albright Street, Arcanum.

“If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” ~Marcus Tullius Cicero

“Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” ~Lady Bird Johnson

“Spring adds new life and new beauty to all that is.” ~Jessica Harrelson